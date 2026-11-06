🛒 Woodbury, MN Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer Service Roles

Woodbury’s retail scene is busy, and a few big-name stores are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.75/hour

Perks: Part-time benefits including dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, paid vacation, employee discounts

This role is all about friendly checkouts, helping customers with questions, and keeping your area stocked and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour

Perks: Part-time benefits including dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, paid vacation, employee discounts

Handles firearm inventory in the backroom and helps customers at the gun counter. You’ll need to be 21+, able to legally own and possess firearms, and comfortable following detailed rules and paperwork.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time cashier role where you’ll run the register, help customers, and keep things moving. You should be able to stand for long periods, lift at least 40 lbs, and work a flexible schedule with some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, employee discount, life and LTD insurance, flexible spending plan, holiday pay

General retail floor role helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. You’ll need to be self-motivated, able to work some nights and weekends, and okay with a busy, on-your-feet job.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.