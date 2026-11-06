🐱 Playful, Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Woodbury

Woodbury has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties at Animal Humane Society, Woodbury would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Westminster is a sleek, all-black young cat with lots of life ahead of her. As a young kitty, she’s likely to enjoy playtime, toys, and gentle attention while she continues to grow and learn.

👉 Meet Westminster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Finn is a baby kitten with a soft brown coat. As a young kitten, he’ll need a patient family ready for play, training, and lots of cuddles as he grows into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Jeri is a tiny brown kitten who’s just starting out in life. She’ll do best with a home that can give her time, gentle guidance, and safe spaces to explore and play.

👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats sounds like a match for you, please call Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.