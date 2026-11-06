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🐱 Playful, Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Woodbury
Woodbury has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties at Animal Humane Society, Woodbury would love to meet you.
Westminster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Westminster is a sleek, all-black young cat with lots of life ahead of her. As a young kitty, she’s likely to enjoy playtime, toys, and gentle attention while she continues to grow and learn.
👉 Meet Westminster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Finn is a baby kitten with a soft brown coat. As a young kitten, he’ll need a patient family ready for play, training, and lots of cuddles as he grows into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeri
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Jeri is a tiny brown kitten who’s just starting out in life. She’ll do best with a home that can give her time, gentle guidance, and safe spaces to explore and play.
👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats sounds like a match for you, please call Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.