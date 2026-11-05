🏥 Woodbury, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Healthcare hiring around Woodbury, MN is steady right now, with options both at the front desk and behind the scenes. Here are several roles where you can help patients and build a solid career path.

Employer: Revo Health (Twin Cities Orthopedics / i-Health)

Revo Health (Twin Cities Orthopedics / i-Health) Location: Woodbury, Stillwater & Hudson urgent care sites

urgent care sites Type: Part-time (0.95 FTE)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:30 AM–3:00 PM, Fri 6:30 AM–1:00 PM, weekend rotation 1x/quarter

Pay/Benefits: Pay based on experience; some roles offer a $1,500 sign-on bonus and comprehensive benefits for 30+ hrs/week (medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with profit sharing, wellness perks)

You’ll greet and register patients, handle check-in, collect co-pays, verify insurance, and help with scheduling and chart prep. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, are comfortable on a computer (Word, Outlook, Excel), and like a fast-moving clinic setting.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Pay: $24/hour starting wage

Schedule: Variety of shifts available

available Benefits (FT): Medical, dental, vision, supplemental and life insurance, 401(k) with up to 3% match, PTO that grows with tenure, early access to pay, mileage reimbursement for eligible travel, paid training

You’ll support adults with intensive behavioral and mental health needs in community settings—helping with daily living, behavior support plans, crisis prevention, and documentation. Great for someone with 3+ years mental health experience or a related degree, who has a valid driver’s license, can handle active work, and wants to make a direct impact.

Employer: TRIA Orthopedics / HealthPartners

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, rotating start times (5:45 AM–5:00 PM), occasional Saturday in Q4

Pay/Benefits: Competitive HealthPartners benefits for eligible roles (medical, dental, retirement program, time off, tuition reimbursement, EAP, onsite clinic, and more)

This role keeps the surgery schedule running smoothly—scheduling procedures, handling patient registration and documentation, and coordinating coding details. Ideal if you have 2+ years healthcare experience, know medical terminology, and like detail-heavy, computer-based work that still supports direct patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles and flexible schedules nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.