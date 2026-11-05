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📣 Woodbury, MN Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Woodbury’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare communications to tech sales and travel perks. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.
Marketing & Communications Coordinator
- Employer: Shriners Children's
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a well-known pediatric healthcare nonprofit with writing, editing, social media, and digital content. This role is great if you enjoy storytelling, managing multiple projects, and using your marketing skills to support a mission-driven organization.
Inbound Sales Representative
- Employer: Patron Points, Inc
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $70,000–$80,000 + commission
Handle the full sales cycle for inbound leads at a tech company serving convenience and fuel retailers. Ideal if you have B2B sales experience, like working independently, and want strong earning potential with clear performance goals.
Vacation Sales Ambassador
- Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations
- Location: Woodbury, MN (at Cabela’s)
- Type: Likely full-time, flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays)
- Earnings: Average $60,000–$90,000 (base + uncapped commission)
Promote vacation ownership packages to shoppers, share travel deals, and hit sales goals with strong training and day-one benefits. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love travel, and want commission upside without needing years of sales experience.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales and marketing jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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