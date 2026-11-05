📣 Woodbury, MN Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodbury’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare communications to tech sales and travel perks. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a well-known pediatric healthcare nonprofit with writing, editing, social media, and digital content. This role is great if you enjoy storytelling, managing multiple projects, and using your marketing skills to support a mission-driven organization.

Employer: Patron Points, Inc

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $70,000–$80,000 + commission

Handle the full sales cycle for inbound leads at a tech company serving convenience and fuel retailers. Ideal if you have B2B sales experience, like working independently, and want strong earning potential with clear performance goals.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Woodbury, MN (at Cabela’s)

Type: Likely full-time , flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays)

Likely , flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays) Earnings: Average $60,000–$90,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Promote vacation ownership packages to shoppers, share travel deals, and hit sales goals with strong training and day-one benefits. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love travel, and want commission upside without needing years of sales experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales and marketing jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.