🚧 Valley Creek Road pavement rehab coming in 2027

🚧 Valley Creek Road rehab planned for 2027

Washington County, working with the City of Woodbury, plans to fix and preserve the pavement on CSAH 16 (Valley Creek Road) from I-494 through Bielenberg Drive during the 2027 construction season.

This is an early heads-up that the project is coming; the county is leading the work. No dates, detour details, or construction schedule are listed yet.

If you drive, bike, or live near Valley Creek Road, this is a good project to keep on your radar for future traffic impacts and smoother pavement down the road.