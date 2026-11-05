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🚧 Valley Creek Road pavement rehab coming in 2027
🚧 Valley Creek Road rehab planned for 2027
Washington County, working with the City of Woodbury, plans to fix and preserve the pavement on CSAH 16 (Valley Creek Road) from I-494 through Bielenberg Drive during the 2027 construction season.
This is an early heads-up that the project is coming; the county is leading the work. No dates, detour details, or construction schedule are listed yet.
If you drive, bike, or live near Valley Creek Road, this is a good project to keep on your radar for future traffic impacts and smoother pavement down the road.
More Info: CSAH 16 (Valley Creek Road) Pavement Preservation ...
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