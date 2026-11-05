🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodbury

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable dogs at Animal Humane Society, Woodbury are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Tootsie Roll is a handsome young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat and white markings. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him love, training, and a comfy place to call home.

👉 Meet Tootsie Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Steve is a medium-sized adult pup with a striking white-and-black coat. If you’re looking for a steady companion past the puppy stage, Steve could be your guy.

👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Kane is a young, all‑white pittie mix with a bright, alert look. He’s ready to learn, play, and grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix

Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Papardelle is a young doodle-type puppy with soft, light-colored fur. She’ll need all the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Papardelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Mastiff mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Mastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Maggie Mae is a solid, beautiful black dog with a big‑dog mix of AmStaff and Mastiff. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Maggie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix

Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Noodle is a chocolate-colored doodle puppy with lots of growing to do. He’ll thrive with a family ready for an active, social dog.

👉 Meet Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix

Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Gnocchi is another adorable doodle puppy with a light, creamy coat. She’s ready to start life with a family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Gnocchi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Narivia is a sleek black-and-white young dog with a unique bully-breed mix. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates her look and energy.

👉 Meet Narivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Bridget is a pittie puppy with a soft fawn coat and white markings. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Bridget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Woodbury, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Woodbury or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.