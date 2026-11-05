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Woodbury

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodbury

5 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable dogs at Animal Humane Society, Woodbury are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

Tootsie Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NO8u_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with white
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Tootsie Roll is a handsome young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat and white markings. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him love, training, and a comfy place to call home.
👉 Meet Tootsie Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Steve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Od6U_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with black
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Steve is a medium-sized adult pup with a striking white-and-black coat. If you’re looking for a steady companion past the puppy stage, Steve could be your guy.
👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YukX_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Kane is a young, all‑white pittie mix with a bright, alert look. He’s ready to learn, play, and grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Papardelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYQ6A_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Papardelle is a young doodle-type puppy with soft, light-colored fur. She’ll need all the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Papardelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Maggie Mae

  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Mastiff mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Maggie Mae is a solid, beautiful black dog with a big‑dog mix of AmStaff and Mastiff. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Maggie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Noodle

  • Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Noodle is a chocolate-colored doodle puppy with lots of growing to do. He’ll thrive with a family ready for an active, social dog.
👉 Meet Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gnocchi

  • Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Gnocchi is another adorable doodle puppy with a light, creamy coat. She’s ready to start life with a family who can guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Gnocchi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Narivia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIFQp_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Narivia is a sleek black-and-white young dog with a unique bully-breed mix. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates her look and energy.
👉 Meet Narivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bridget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hd2o_1Gnn9ALi00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Bridget is a pittie puppy with a soft fawn coat and white markings. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a patient, loving family.
👉 Meet Bridget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Woodbury, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Woodbury or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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