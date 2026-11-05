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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodbury
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable dogs at Animal Humane Society, Woodbury are hoping to meet their forever families soon.
Tootsie Roll
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Tootsie Roll is a handsome young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat and white markings. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him love, training, and a comfy place to call home.
👉 Meet Tootsie Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steve
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Steve is a medium-sized adult pup with a striking white-and-black coat. If you’re looking for a steady companion past the puppy stage, Steve could be your guy.
👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kane
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Kane is a young, all‑white pittie mix with a bright, alert look. He’s ready to learn, play, and grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Papardelle
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Papardelle is a young doodle-type puppy with soft, light-colored fur. She’ll need all the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Papardelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie Mae
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Mastiff mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Maggie Mae is a solid, beautiful black dog with a big‑dog mix of AmStaff and Mastiff. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Maggie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noodle
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Noodle is a chocolate-colored doodle puppy with lots of growing to do. He’ll thrive with a family ready for an active, social dog.
👉 Meet Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gnocchi
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Gnocchi is another adorable doodle puppy with a light, creamy coat. She’s ready to start life with a family who can guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Gnocchi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Narivia
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Narivia is a sleek black-and-white young dog with a unique bully-breed mix. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates her look and energy.
👉 Meet Narivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bridget
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Bridget is a pittie puppy with a soft fawn coat and white markings. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a patient, loving family.
👉 Meet Bridget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Woodbury, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Woodbury or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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