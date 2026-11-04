🛒 Woodbury, MN Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Woodbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line customer service roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Woodbury, MN (Woodbury Lakes)

Type: Seasonal, Hourly, Non‑Exempt

Pay: $15.50/hour

Help shoppers find outfits, share style tips, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. This is a good fit if you love fashion, enjoy talking with customers, and want a seasonal role with an employee discount across H&M Group brands.

Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part Time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Join the Specialty team handling beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate. You’ll stock and sample products, keep displays fresh, and help customers discover new favorites, all while earning store discounts and access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” program (eligibility varies).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part Time (~20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00–$22.00/hour

Schedule Needs: Must be able to work every weekend plus set evening hours on Tue/Thu

Front‑of‑store role where you’ll run the register, restock shelves, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good option if you want steady hours in healthcare‑focused retail with part‑time benefits and clear growth paths.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours and requirements, and many of these employers hire often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.