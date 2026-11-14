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🏥 Woodburn, OR Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
Woodburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like senior care and rehab work. Here are several local roles where you can use your skills and still have some life balance.
Occupational Therapist (OT) PRN
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: PRN / On-Call
- Pay: Starting at $55/hr+ DOE
Flexible PRN OT role with on-call shifts and room to shape your schedule. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with contributions, PTO, tuition reimbursement, CEUs, and licensure reimbursement for eligible staff.
Occupational Therapist (OT) Full Time
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: Starting at $47/hr+ DOE
Full-time OT role in a rehab setting, focused on evaluations, treatment planning, and team collaboration. Offers flexible scheduling, full benefits, PTO and holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, CEUs, and annual licensure reimbursement after a year.
On-Call Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: PRN / On-Call (1–2 shifts/week, 2 weekend shifts/month required)
- Pay: $48.00–$49.25/hr (based on licensed experience)
On-call RN role with strong hourly pay and a focus on long-term care. May qualify for up to $50,000 in potential benefits through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (loan repayment + stipend), plus a structured 3‑month new nurse residency and ongoing professional development.
Resident Care Coordinator – Wellness Director
- Employer: Radiant Senior Living
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: Not listed
Leadership role overseeing day-to-day care, staff, and resident wellness in a senior living community. Comes with competitive wages, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), referral bonuses, discounts program, and lots of training and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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