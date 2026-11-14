Woodburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like senior care and rehab work. Here are several local roles where you can use your skills and still have some life balance.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Volare Health, LLC at Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: PRN / On-Call

PRN / On-Call Pay: Starting at $55/hr+ DOE

Flexible PRN OT role with on-call shifts and room to shape your schedule. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with contributions, PTO, tuition reimbursement, CEUs, and licensure reimbursement for eligible staff.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Volare Health, LLC at Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: Starting at $47/hr+ DOE

Full-time OT role in a rehab setting, focused on evaluations, treatment planning, and team collaboration. Offers flexible scheduling, full benefits, PTO and holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, CEUs, and annual licensure reimbursement after a year.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC at French Prairie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Volare Health, LLC at Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: PRN / On-Call (1–2 shifts/week, 2 weekend shifts/month required)

PRN / On-Call (1–2 shifts/week, 2 weekend shifts/month required) Pay: $48.00–$49.25/hr (based on licensed experience)

On-call RN role with strong hourly pay and a focus on long-term care. May qualify for up to $50,000 in potential benefits through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (loan repayment + stipend), plus a structured 3‑month new nurse residency and ongoing professional development.

Employer: Radiant Senior Living

Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: Not listed

Leadership role overseeing day-to-day care, staff, and resident wellness in a senior living community. Comes with competitive wages, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), referral bonuses, discounts program, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.