Woodburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with both seasonal and long‑term roles hiring. Good mix of flexible part‑time work and solid management tracks.

Employer: icebreaker (VF Corporation)

icebreaker (VF Corporation) Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.55 – $21.78 per hour

Help shoppers find high‑quality outdoor and performance apparel during the busy season. Flexible hours, store discounts across VF brands (like Vans, The North Face, Timberland), and a chance to turn strong performance into longer‑term work.

Employer: Spirit Halloween

Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $17.55 – $17.80 per hour

Support the Store Manager with setup, staffing, merchandising, and teardown of a busy seasonal store. Good fit if you have retail management experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want premium pay programs tied to setup, teardown, and end of season.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour

Train in an accelerated program to become a full Store Manager over both front‑end and pharmacy. Includes classroom, online, and on‑the‑job training, plus leadership experience in operations, people management, and business performance.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.