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Woodburn
📢 Woodburn honored with statewide public art award
11 days ago
📢 Woodburn wins statewide arts & culture award
The City of Woodburn has received the Art and Culture in Public Places Award from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Woodburn was chosen from more than 630 community nominations across Oregon. The award honors the city’s work to celebrate local culture through:
- Public murals
- Art installations
- Cultural celebrations
- Programs that reflect Woodburn’s diverse history and residents
City leaders say they’re proud to see Woodburn’s creativity, culture, and community spirit recognized across the state.
You can learn more about the Oregon Cultural Trust and this award at culturaltrust.org.
More Info: Woodburn receives Oregon Cultural Trust Award • Wo...
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