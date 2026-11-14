📢 Woodburn wins statewide arts & culture award

The City of Woodburn has received the Art and Culture in Public Places Award from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Woodburn was chosen from more than 630 community nominations across Oregon. The award honors the city’s work to celebrate local culture through:

Public murals

Art installations

Cultural celebrations

Programs that reflect Woodburn’s diverse history and residents

City leaders say they’re proud to see Woodburn’s creativity, culture, and community spirit recognized across the state.

You can learn more about the Oregon Cultural Trust and this award at culturaltrust.org.