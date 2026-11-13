Woodburn’s warehouses and trucking yards are busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Do it Best

Do it Best Location: Woodburn, OR (distribution center)

(distribution center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $26.92/hr (starting $20.50–$24.75/hr + quarterly bonus potential)

Day-shift, Monday–Friday warehouse role with weekly pay and lots of cross-training (order filling, shipping, receiving, forklift, pallet jacks). Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO after 60 days, quarterly bonuses, retirement contributions, profit sharing, education and health club reimbursement, and clear paths to grow your skills.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$105,000 base + annual incentive bonus

Lead a team of warehouse associates on an early day shift (start ~4 AM, Sunday–Thursday or Friday). You’ll focus on safety, coaching your team, hitting productivity goals, and keeping inbound and outbound product moving smoothly. Role includes a full benefits package (health, retirement, PTO, disability, ESPP, life insurance) and some travel for meetings and training.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$105,000 base + annual incentive bonus

Run the transportation team and drivers, making sure daily routes go out safely, on time, and in line with DOT rules. You’ll coach drivers, handle safety meetings and accident follow-up, and look for ways to cut waste and improve service. Includes health benefits, retirement options, PTO, disability, ESPP, and life insurance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.