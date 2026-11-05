🚌 Woodburn, OR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Woodburn has some solid options right now if you like being on the road and working with your hands. These roles range from entry-level to CDL A, with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help out in the store with customers and basic automotive questions. No CDL required, just a valid driver’s license, basic auto knowledge, and the ability to lift and load parts.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP)

Operate a heavy commercial truck with a Class A CDL to deliver and remove large waste containers on a set route. This is a full-time role with strong benefits and steady work, ideal if you want long-term stability and like working outdoors.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 1780 Mount Hood Ave, Woodburn, OR 97071

Type: Not listed (service center role, regular weekly hours)

Not listed (service center role, regular weekly hours) Salary: $16.75/hour, weekly pay

Perfect if you’re new to automotive work and want to learn. You’ll do oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations, and basic inspections, with paid training, no late nights, holidays off, and a path to become a manager in about 18–24 months.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local driving and auto roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.