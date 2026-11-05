🏭 Woodburn, OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Woodburn’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid night-shift and forklift roles for people who like hands-on work. If you’re okay with physical jobs and warehouse yards, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $30.01–$33.34 per hour plus overtime, incentives, shift differential, and freezer premium

You’ll pick and wrap orders, move pallets with an electric pallet jack, and work in a multi-temperature warehouse (from -5°F to 100°F+). This is a very physical role (lifting 20–80+ lbs and moving 1,000+ cases per shift) with strong benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: UFP Industries

Location: Woodburn, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This job is all about loading/unloading trucks and rail cars, moving materials around the yard, and keeping shipping/receiving records straight. They prefer 6–12 months of forklift experience, but only require basic education (9th grade or higher) and will license you as a forklift driver.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.