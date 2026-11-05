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Woodburn
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Woodburn, OR
6 days ago
Woodburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local shops all adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team, keep the store running smoothly, and help customers find the right auto parts. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, enjoy coaching others, and don’t mind a fast pace and flexible hours.
Seasonal Associate
- Employer: Helzberg Diamonds
- Location: Woodburn, OR (Woodburn outlet center)
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $15.05–$24.00/hour + $1/hour seasonal bonus (through Dec 24, 2026 if still employed)
Help customers pick out jewelry or support office tasks during the busy holiday season. Great if you want short-term work with commission potential, a bonus, and store discounts.
Salesfloor Merch Position
- Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: 3020 Spraque Lane, Woodburn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.55–$16.05/hour starting range
Keep the sales floor stocked, tidy, and welcoming while helping customers at the register. Good for someone who likes variety, staying active, and enjoying a strong employee discount and benefits (if hours-eligible).
Morning Store Position
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: 3020 Spraque Lane, Woodburn, OR
- Type: Part-time (morning shifts)
- Pay: $15.55–$16.05/hour starting range
Early-bird role focused on stocking, recovery, and keeping the store clean while providing friendly service. Ideal if you want to work mornings and free up your afternoons and evenings.
Morning Stock Position
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: 3020 Spraque Lane, Woodburn, OR
- Type: Part-time (stock-focused)
- Pay: $15.55–$16.05/hour starting range
Focus on processing and stocking merchandise before or during opening, plus general store recovery. Great if you like behind-the-scenes work but still want some customer interaction.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales, Bilingual
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay (guaranteed $20/hour with incentives)
Help customers choose phones and plans while using digital tools to show coverage and features. Strong pick if you’re bilingual, enjoy tech, and want solid benefits plus stock grants and commission potential.
Assistant Manager (Full Time)
- Employer: Tillys
- Location: 1001 N Arney Road #701, Woodburn, OR 97071
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the store manager with hiring, training, and daily operations while leading by example on the sales floor. Good for someone with retail experience who’s ready to step into a bigger leadership role.
General Merchandise Department Manager
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the Drug/General Merchandise areas, from planograms and seasonal sets to inventory and team scheduling. Nice fit if you’re organized, love merchandising, and want weekly pay plus benefits (if eligible).
Cashier
- Employer: Woodburn Market
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Work the register in a local grocery store, help customers, and pitch in with stocking and cleaning. Great if you want a neighborhood job and can handle a busy, fast-paced checkout area.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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