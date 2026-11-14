Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Education announced the establishment of the Hòa Nguyễn Attendance Impact Awards, and the Gervais School District got some love.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Gervais School District was the recipient of one of those awards, earning the Family Partnership Award, in an event on campus.

This award honors exemplary models of collaboration that center students, caregivers, and community partners as co-designers of attendance-supporting practices and solutions.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Hoa Nguyen Impact Award. Improving student attendance has been a districtwide priority because we know that being in school every day matters,” said Dandy Stevens, superintendent of Gervais School District. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our teachers, support staff, administrators, students, and families who have worked together to remove barriers, build relationships, and reinforce the importance of showing up.”

“Attendance isn’t just about numbers; it’s about making sure every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,” Stevens added.

When reviewing regular attender data for the 2025-26 school year, Gervais School District saw an increase of 4% from the previous year, with increases observed across all grade bands.

“We also recognize the district’s work in building strong partnerships with families through home visits, multilingual communication, family engagement events, and coordination with community partners, ensuring that families are valued as active partners in their students’ success,” noted Liz Merah, strategic communications director for ODE.