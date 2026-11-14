Woodburn has another award to celebrate.

The community is the recipient of the Art and Culture in Public Places Award from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Selected from more than 630 community nominations, Woodburn was recognized for celebrating its rich cultural heritage through public murals, art installations, cultural celebrations, and programs that reflect our diverse history and residents.

“We are proud to see Woodburn’s creativity, culture, and community spirit recognized statewide. Congratulations to everyone who helps make Woodburn special,” said the city in a statement.

Woodburn will be honored at a special ceremony featuring all the award winners on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Oregon Convention Center during the Arts & Culture Awards and Summit in Portland.

The Arts & Culture Awards Celebration will honor cultural contributors and mark the 25th anniversary of the Oregon Cultural Trust.

The next day, representatives will gather for the Arts & Culture Summit. Together, cultural, travel and business leaders, policymakers and others will connect, collaborate and explore ideas shaping Oregon’s creative economy.