Work on the Mill Creek Community Center in Woodburn continues to roll along, with plenty of positive benchmarks being reached.

As of now, the wall framing is in place and crews are working on internal systems and services before sheetrock installation begins.

Planning for the renovation began in spring 2025 and if all continues to go well, the grand opening is slated for sometime in winter 2027.

How We Got Here

In January 2025, Woodburn City Council members voted to move forward with a revised plan for the community center project, capitalizing on the $15 million grant awarded to Woodburn by the State of Oregon.

This funding would allow the city to use available resources to upgrade the existing Aquatic Center and expand it to incorporate essential community center features without incurring additional costs to local taxpayers.

In 2021, Woodburn secured a $15 million Lottery Bond Grant during the Oregon Legislative Session to help design and partially fund the construction of a community center.

After a $40 million bond measure failed in the November 2024 election, the city worked closely with state officials to develop a new vision for the project to ensure the lottery funding could continue to be used locally to serve the Woodburn community.

As a result, the state has tentatively approved a revised plan with a $20 million budget, which combines the $15 million grant with an additional $5 million from Parks and Recreation System Development Charges (SDCs).

SDCs are fees collected from developers that can only be used to expand parks and recreation facilities.

And with that, a scaled-back community center project was born, one that the city hopes will prioritize essential upgrades and new amenities identified by the 22-member citizen advisory committee, aligning with the project’s new funding.

The planned improvements will include: Aquatic center renovations, creation of event space, improved fitness facilities, updated locker rooms, a reception and lobby area upgrade, expanded parking, and a design that would accommodate a gymnasium in the future should funding become available.