Celebrate holiday vibe at Silverton’s Christmas Market at Oregon Garden

An area holiday tradition, the Silverton Christmas Market returns in November to spark the holiday spirit in young and old alike.

The market runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 at the Oregon Garden in Silverton. The Silverton Christmas Market features two million twinkling Christmas lights, a German-inspired artisan vendor market, visits from Santa, ice skating, snowless tubing, cozy fire pits, live music, festive food & drink and more.

This festive event annually brings holiday cheer to the Willamette Valley.

Here’s a quick look at what’s happening. One thing to note, this is a cashless event. All vendors and food booths accept credit or debit cards.

German Vendor Market

Shop local vendors for handmade gifts, candles, ornaments, puzzles, and more. Silverton Christmas Market’s many unique offerings include tempting local food and drink, fresh baked goods and treats, and Glühwein, a traditional German hot spiced wine.

Ice Skating Rink

Step onto the ice at the Silverton Christmas Market’s newest attraction and experience the Mid-Willamette Valley’s only ice skating rink. During Night Skate sessions, guests can enjoy beer, warm drinks such as glühwein and hot chocolate, with festive food and treats available right inside the rink tent, creating a uniquely cozy holiday experience both on and off the ice.

Biergarten, Food and Drinks

Indulge your taste buds and warm your heart with a festive culinary journey at the Silverton Christmas Market. As you wander through the charming Christmas displays and authentic German Vendor Market, let the irresistible aromas guide you to a curated array of seasonal treats and delectable dishes.

**This is a cashless event. Please bring a debit or credit card for all food, drink and vendor purchases.

Santa’s Visits

Make the holidays even more magical with a visit from Santa! Stop by Santa’s House, located in the Vendor Market, where little ones can share their Christmas wishes, snap a festive photo, and create memories the whole family will cherish.

Santa is visiting on most evenings from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Note: Santa will not be available on Nov. 23-24, 26, 30 & Dec. 1, 7-8 & 24-31.

Snowless Tubing

Get ready to zip down the Snowless Tubing Hill. Enjoy one of the Silverton Christmas Market’s favorite traditions. Whether you’re racing friends or making family memories, the Snowless Tubing Hill delivers plenty of laughs and holiday fun, no snow required.

Tickets

To purchase tickets to the Silverton Christmas Market, go to https://www.silvertonchristmasmarket.com/tickets

Calendar

To see what days are traditionally busiest, and which days might be closed (there are some days when the lights are only for hotel guests), check the Silverton Christmas Market calendar to plan your visit. You can access that at https://www.silvertonchristmasmarket.com/calendar