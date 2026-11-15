Woodbridge’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from pet care to surgery and urgent care. Here are a few strong roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Suveto / Minnieville Animal Hospital

Suveto / Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous compensation – competitive wage + production (DOE)

Full-service, community-focused animal hospital offering urgent care, surgery, dentistry, and preventive care. Standout perks include VSOP® ownership, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid parental leave, relocation help, and flexible schedule.

Employer: NextCare

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of back-office clinical work (vitals, meds, blood draws, splinting, wound care) and front-desk duties (check-in, payments, patient flow) in a fast-paced urgent care. Offers a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k)) and lots of hands-on experience.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Specialty: Fellowship-trained Breast Surgeon (General Surgery)

Base pay range: $312,083.20 – $379,662.40/year

Join an NAPBC-accredited Comprehensive Breast Center in a COC-accredited Cancer Network, with no general surgery call required unless you want it. Strong package with salary guarantee, sign-on bonus, 46 days PTO, $7,500 CME, retirement with match, malpractice + tail, PSLF-eligible 501(c)(3).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Woodbridge moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.