Woodbridge neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you like gardening, grilling, or freshening up your dining room, there’s something here for you.

Item: Free pile of 50/50 mushroom compost and top soil

Condition: Used for one growing season in raised beds

Location: 13110 Quick Pl, Woodbridge, VA (near Nassau Dr)

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is moving and needs this soil gone by the end of the month. It’s a mix of mushroom compost and top soil, great for gardens, raised beds, or filling low spots in your yard. It’s first come, first served — if the listing is still up, there is still some dirt left.

You may park on the right side of the driveway behind the large dumpster. A wheelbarrow and shovel in the backyard are available to help you move the dirt, but please leave the tools when you’re done.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 6 gray fabric dining chairs with nailhead trim

Condition: Free; some chairs need spot cleaning

Location: Near Minnieville Rd & Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full set of six matching dining chairs in gray fabric with elegant nailhead trim. They would work well around a dining table or as extra seating in a living room or office. A few chairs have spots and will need light cleaning, but they appear usable.

Pick-up is near the Minnieville Rd/Dale Blvd area, so plan to bring a vehicle with enough space for six chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two 15-lb propane tanks (Blue Rhino and AmeriGas)

Fill level: One about full, one about half full

Best for: Grilling or heating

Location: Port Potomac, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two standard 15-lb propane tanks are up for grabs, perfect for gas grills, patio heaters, or camping gear that uses this size tank. One tank is reported to be nearly full, and the other about half full, giving you a good amount of fuel at no cost.

Pick-up is in the Port Potomac neighborhood. Be sure you have a safe way to transport propane tanks upright in your vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Woodbridge tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.