Woodbridge retail is busy right now, with both seasonal and long‑term roles hiring. Good mix of part‑time, full‑time, and leadership spots if you like working with people.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help shoppers find the perfect shoes while building your sales skills. Comes with a 50% employee discount, 40% family discount, free shoe each season, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Keplr Vision

Location: Woodbridge, VA (Lake Ridge Vision Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in an eye clinic helping patients pick frames and lenses that fit their needs and style. Optical experience is preferred but not required—they’ll train the right person with strong customer service skills.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 14050 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$31.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead a front‑end team, support members, and help with scheduling, training, and cash office work. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company‑paid education (Live Better U) for both part‑time and full‑time associates.

Employer: Spirit Halloween

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $17.25–$17.50 per hour (depends on experience)

Seasonal leadership role helping run a pop‑up Halloween store—staffing, setup, merchandising, and teardown. Includes set‑up/tear‑down and end‑of‑season premium pay programs for those who qualify; prior retail management experience is required.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon—seasonal and retail roles in Woodbridge tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.