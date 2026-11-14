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🛒 Woodbridge, VA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Woodbridge retail is busy right now, with both seasonal and long‑term roles hiring. Good mix of part‑time, full‑time, and leadership spots if you like working with people.
Seasonal Shoe Stylist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Help shoppers find the perfect shoes while building your sales skills. Comes with a 50% employee discount, 40% family discount, free shoe each season, and a flexible schedule.
Eyewear Consultant I – Lake Ridge Vision Center
- Employer: Keplr Vision
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (Lake Ridge Vision Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in an eye clinic helping patients pick frames and lenses that fit their needs and style. Optical experience is preferred but not required—they’ll train the right person with strong customer service skills.
(USA) Member Team Lead
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 14050 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$31.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums
Lead a front‑end team, support members, and help with scheduling, training, and cash office work. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company‑paid education (Live Better U) for both part‑time and full‑time associates.
Assistant Store Manager – Spirit Halloween
- Employer: Spirit Halloween
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Temporary, seasonal
- Pay: $17.25–$17.50 per hour (depends on experience)
Seasonal leadership role helping run a pop‑up Halloween store—staffing, setup, merchandising, and teardown. Includes set‑up/tear‑down and end‑of‑season premium pay programs for those who qualify; prior retail management experience is required.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon—seasonal and retail roles in Woodbridge tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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