Woodbridge’s legal scene is busy, especially around real estate and development. If you’re a Virginia‑barred attorney who likes land use and zoning, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a premier firm, 40+ years in practice)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a premier firm, in practice) Location: Woodbridge, VA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $145,000–$190,000+ , plus performance, origination, and discretionary bonuses

, plus performance, origination, and discretionary bonuses Type: Full-time

This role is all about land use, zoning, entitlement, development, environmental, and local government matters across Northern Virginia. You’ll represent developers, landowners, investors, and corporate clients, present before planning commissions and local boards, and help guide complex projects through approvals. The firm offers comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, CLE reimbursement, and hybrid flexibility. JD and active Virginia Bar plus 2+ years in land use/zoning/related fields required.

(Also posted under job IDs 4488963572 and 4488966249 with the same role details.)

If this fits your background, don’t wait—polished applications tend to move fastest in this niche.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.