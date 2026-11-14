📢 Nominate a PWCS staff member making a difference

Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade shared a message honoring veterans and military families and celebrating outstanding PWCS employees.

She highlighted:

Veterans Day events, including a motorcycle tribute at Marshall Elementary School and community breakfasts at Benton Middle School and Woodbridge High School .

and community breakfasts at and . The 20th anniversary of the Classified Professional Development Conference, recognizing support staff like teacher assistants, office staff, custodians, and food and nutrition teams.

of the Classified Professional Development Conference, recognizing support staff like teacher assistants, office staff, custodians, and food and nutrition teams. Theresa Burnley, PWCS food service area manager, who was selected by the Virginia Department of Education as one of two Virginia recipients of the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

You’re invited to take part in the PWCS Proud! employee recognition program by submitting a nomination for a staff member who is making a positive difference. Please send in nominations by Friday, November 20.

Dr. McDade also notes that November is National Scholarship Awareness Month and encourages high school seniors and families to work with college and career counselors to find scholarships and navigate financial aid.