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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Woodbridge Right Now
Woodbridge neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or home basics, these are worth a look.
Free Furniture – Coffee Table & Dining Pieces
Item: Free coffee table and dining furniture (only these pieces left)
Condition: Not described in detail; remaining items from a larger furniture giveaway
Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: First come, first serve. No holds mentioned.
Gray Futon with Patterned Throw
Item: Gray futon with a decorative patterned throw blanket
Condition: Described as “perfect for any living room”; no damage details given
Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details:
- Must have your own transportation
- Will be left on the porch
- Poster cannot assist with moving or driving
- First come, first serve
Rubbermaid Brute Trash Cans
Item: Two Rubbermaid Brute trash cans
Condition: Good condition, but bottom and outside are dirty and need cleaning; used for gravel, not trash
Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details:
- First come, first serve
- Cannot hold or assist with moving
- Must provide your own transportation
- Cans are on the steps, marked “as is”
Folding Step Ladder
Item: Sturdy folding step ladder with multiple steps
Condition: Not fully detailed; described as sturdy and ideal for home use
Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details:
- First come, first serve
- Will be on the porch
Black Dining Table with 2 Chairs
Item: Black kitchen/dining table with 2 chairs
Condition: Not described in detail; note that 3 of the original 5 chairs are already gone
Location: 6100 Plainville Ln, Woodbridge, VA (Jarrettville area)
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details:
- First come, first serve
- Poster says if the post is up, it’s still available
Free items in Woodbridge tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.