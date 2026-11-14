Woodbridge neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or home basics, these are worth a look.

Item: Free coffee table and dining furniture (only these pieces left)

Condition: Not described in detail; remaining items from a larger furniture giveaway

Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: First come, first serve. No holds mentioned.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray futon with a decorative patterned throw blanket

Condition: Described as “perfect for any living room”; no damage details given

Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details:

Must have your own transportation

Will be left on the porch

Poster cannot assist with moving or driving

with moving or driving First come, first serve

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Rubbermaid Brute trash cans

Condition: Good condition, but bottom and outside are dirty and need cleaning; used for gravel, not trash

Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details:

First come, first serve

Cannot hold or assist with moving

or assist with moving Must provide your own transportation

Cans are on the steps, marked “as is”

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Sturdy folding step ladder with multiple steps

Condition: Not fully detailed; described as sturdy and ideal for home use

Location: Kerrydale Rd, Woodbridge, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details:

First come, first serve

Will be on the porch

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black kitchen/dining table with 2 chairs

Condition: Not described in detail; note that 3 of the original 5 chairs are already gone

Location: 6100 Plainville Ln, Woodbridge, VA (Jarrettville area)

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details:

First come, first serve

Poster says if the post is up, it’s still available

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Woodbridge tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.