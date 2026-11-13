⚠️ Prince William Water office closed for Thanksgiving 2026

Prince William Water’s business office at 4 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, VA 22192 will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026 for Thanksgiving.

You can still get help:

For urgent problems like water main breaks or service outages , call Emergency Dispatch .

like , call . For regular questions about billing, payments, or service, talk to a representative Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on days the office is open.

If you need routine help, try to call or visit before or after November 26–27 so you’re not caught by the holiday closure.