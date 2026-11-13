Woodbridge’s legal market is heating up, especially if you know land use and zoning. If you’re a Virginia‑barred attorney who likes real estate and local government work, this one’s worth a look.

Featured Legal & Compliance Role in Woodbridge, VA

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an established Woodbridge firm, 40+ years in practice)

CyberCoders (recruiting for an established Woodbridge firm, in practice) Location: Woodbridge, VA (hybrid work)

(hybrid work) Salary: $145,000 – $190,000+ , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

This role is all about land use, zoning, entitlement, development, environmental, and local government matters across Northern Virginia. You’ll represent developers, landowners, investors, and corporate clients through complex approval processes and work closely with local government staff, planning commissions, elected officials, and community groups.

Why it stands out:

Strong pay band with performance-based mid-year and year-end bonuses , plus origination and discretionary bonuses

, plus Comprehensive medical, dental, vision , and 401(k) with employer contribution

, and Paid time off, firm holidays, CLE reimbursement , and a collaborative land use practice

, and a Hybrid flexibility while doing high-impact work on local development

You’re a fit if you have:

JD and active Virginia Bar

2+ years in land use, zoning, real estate, environmental, municipal, or local government law

in Strong research, writing, negotiation, and advocacy skills

skills Comfort drafting applications, briefs, and land use documents and juggling multiple matters

How to apply:

Use the LinkedIn Apply button in the posting, and

button in the posting, Email your resume (Word format) to Chris.Minyon@CyberCoders.com

Keep the exact subject line with JobID: linkedin : CM23-2002005L423 -- so your application is considered

If this sounds close to what you want, don’t sit on it—polish your resume, highlight your zoning and local government work, and send it in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.