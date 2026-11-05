📣 Woodbridge, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles from $20/hr+

Woodbridge has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level brand work to senior leadership. If you like talking to people or building online sales, these are worth a look.

Employer: Infinity by Marvin

Infinity by Marvin Location: Woodbridge, VA (Costco & retail events)

(Costco & retail events) Salary: $20/hr base + unlimited bonuses (often $25–$35+/hr)

Type: Part-time

This is a people-focused role where you chat with shoppers, promote premium windows and doors, and book in-home consultations—no cold calling or hard selling. Flexible hours, paid training, and clear paths into higher-earning sales and leadership make it great if you want extra income or a sales career start.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Not listed (bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

Lead strategy and operations for Goodwill’s online retail business, using data, AI and automation to grow revenue and improve customer experience. You’ll oversee 40+ e-commerce staff, manage marketplaces and vendors, and partner with retail, logistics, IT, and finance; role comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 403(b)/401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Ourisman Automotive Group

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run the sales department for a busy dealership—leading the team, setting sales strategy, tracking performance, and keeping customers happy. This is ideal for experienced auto sales leaders and includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.