🚌 Woodbridge, VA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodbridge has steady demand for drivers and mechanics, especially in moving and utility support. If you like being on the road or working with heavy equipment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Altec

Altec Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $65,000–$85,000+/year, plus potential overtime

Work from a company service vehicle supporting utility and telecom equipment in the field. You’ll handle electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical repairs on heavy gear (aerial devices, cranes, digger derricks, etc.) with ongoing training, career progression, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, life insurance).

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + incentives)

Drive a company box truck or tractor trailer, lead moving crews, and handle local, intrastate, and interstate household moves. Offers paid vacation, health benefits, 401(k), paid holidays, referral bonuses, and chances to earn extra incentives for strong performance.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + incentives)

Great fit if you don’t have a CDL yet but want driving experience. You’ll operate a 24 ft box truck, lead crews loading/unloading household goods, and travel locally and beyond. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, plus a summer intern scholarship program for students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.