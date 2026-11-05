undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Woodbridge, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Woodbridge healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and private practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, therapy, or behavioral health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1852
- Location: 14000 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192
- Type: Part-time, mid and closing shifts
- Pay: $16.50–$29.50/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Front Receptionist / Dental Assistant
- Employer: Far Soltanian Family Dentistry
- Location: Woodbridge, VA 22192 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour
Blend front-desk and chairside work in a family dental office. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish and want hands-on dental experience plus dental insurance and employee discounts.
Clinical Director / BCBA
- Employer: ABA Centers of Virginia
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role overseeing ABA services, supervising BCBAs and RBTs, and guiding treatment plans for kids with autism. Offers 401(k) with up to 6% match, bonuses, 21 days PTO, medical/dental/vision, CEU and mileage reimbursement.
(Also listed via ICBD on Indeed with the same ABA Centers of Virginia role, so it’s one position with multiple postings.)
Physical Therapist
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local medical clinic)
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90,000–$150,000/year with productivity bonus potential
Outpatient role treating musculoskeletal, orthopedic, neurological, and vestibular cases in a multidisciplinary clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, malpractice, PTO, CME allowance, licensing help, and Simple IRA with match.
Patient Care Technician (Nights)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Full-time, third shift (nights)
- Pay: $18.93–$27.41/hour + differentials and incentives
Support nurses with direct patient care, admissions, and discharges in a 183-bed community hospital. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b) match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and student debt pay-down.
Phlebotomist Float
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 + every other Saturday
- Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + quarterly bonus eligibility and $1.00/hour float differential
Travel between locations drawing blood for all age groups and handling specimens, billing, and patient service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP for 20+ hours/week.
Physical Therapy Technician
- Employer: Mid-County Physical Therapy, LLC
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$17.00/hour
Great entry-level role in an outpatient ortho/sports PT clinic—perfect for recent grads in Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or Biology who need clinical hours. Full-time staff can get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible schedule.
Part-Time Behavior Technician / RBT (Daytime)
- Employer: Autism Learners
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Part-time, daytime
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday (or Friday), ~8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Clinician-led ABA practice working with children with autism on a small, stable caseload. Ideal if you’re an RBT or have structured special ed/childcare experience and want consistent morning hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.