🏥 Woodbridge, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Woodbridge healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and private practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, therapy, or behavioral health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1852

Walmart Supercenter #1852 Location: 14000 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Type: Part-time , mid and closing shifts

, mid and closing shifts Pay: $16.50–$29.50/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Far Soltanian Family Dentistry

Location: Woodbridge, VA 22192 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Blend front-desk and chairside work in a family dental office. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish and want hands-on dental experience plus dental insurance and employee discounts.

Employer: ABA Centers of Virginia

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Leadership role overseeing ABA services, supervising BCBAs and RBTs, and guiding treatment plans for kids with autism. Offers 401(k) with up to 6% match, bonuses, 21 days PTO, medical/dental/vision, CEU and mileage reimbursement.

(Also listed via ICBD on Indeed with the same ABA Centers of Virginia role, so it’s one position with multiple postings.)

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local medical clinic)

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$150,000/year with productivity bonus potential

Outpatient role treating musculoskeletal, orthopedic, neurological, and vestibular cases in a multidisciplinary clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, malpractice, PTO, CME allowance, licensing help, and Simple IRA with match.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time , third shift (nights)

, Pay: $18.93–$27.41/hour + differentials and incentives

Support nurses with direct patient care, admissions, and discharges in a 183-bed community hospital. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b) match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and student debt pay-down.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Woodbridge, VA (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 + every other Saturday

Monday–Friday + Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + quarterly bonus eligibility and $1.00/hour float differential

Travel between locations drawing blood for all age groups and handling specimens, billing, and patient service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP for 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Mid-County Physical Therapy, LLC

Location: Woodbridge, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$17.00/hour

Great entry-level role in an outpatient ortho/sports PT clinic—perfect for recent grads in Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or Biology who need clinical hours. Full-time staff can get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Autism Learners

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Part-time , daytime

, daytime Schedule: Monday–Thursday (or Friday), ~8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Clinician-led ABA practice working with children with autism on a small, stable caseload. Ideal if you’re an RBT or have structured special ed/childcare experience and want consistent morning hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.