🍽️ Woodbridge, VA Food & Beauty Jobs With Multiple Openings

Woodbridge has some nice options right now if you like working with people, food, or beauty. These roles all offer flexible schedules or strong pay, plus room to grow.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Internship (Leadership/Management in Food Service)

Internship (Leadership/Management in Food Service) Pay: $21.50–$25.50/hour + eligible for quarterly bonuses

Help lead a busy bakery-café, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Comes with competitive pay, free on‑shift meals, paid time off, and access to medical, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, and 401(k) with match, plus leadership training and career growth.

Employer: STUDIO 25

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Commission / In‑person

Commission / In‑person Pay: From $65.00/hour (about 47% commission)

Work in a luxury studio focusing on the hair services you love most—natural hair, extensions, color, cutting, silk presses, blowouts, or styling. You get true flexible scheduling, a calm, elevated space, and the freedom to grow your own clientele without the pressure of a traditional salon.

Employer: STUDIO 25

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Commission / In‑person

Commission / In‑person Pay: From $65.00/hour (about 47% commission)

Specialize in braids—knotless, box braids, feed‑ins, twists, and more—in a luxury natural hair setting. This role is great if you love detailed work, healthy hair, and a relaxed but professional vibe, with flexible hours and support to build your client base.

Employer: STUDIO 25

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Commission / In‑person

Commission / In‑person Pay: From $65.00/hour (about 47% commission)

Perfect for newly licensed or experienced nail techs who love clean, healthy, non‑acrylic nail care. Enjoy flexible scheduling, tools provided, a calm luxury studio, and support for professional development while you grow your own loyal clients.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.