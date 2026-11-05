🛒 Woodbridge, VA Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Woodbridge is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from busy malls to call-based sales. Good mix of part-time flexibility and solid hourly pay.

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Woodbridge, VA (Stonebridge Potomac Town Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $27.61/hr base + $2.00/hr target bonus (total target $26.00 – $29.61/hr)

Lead the floor at a busy athleisure store, coach teammates, and make sure every guest has a great in-store experience. This is a leadership role with weekend/holiday shifts, strong hourly pay, and access to health benefits, PTO, retirement match, employee discount, and wellness perks.

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Woodbridge, VA (Stonebridge)

Type: Full-time, fixed-term contract (Oct 2026 – Feb 2027)

Pay: $29.50 – $40.00/hr base + 25% target bonus (total target $36.88 – $50.00/hr)

Perfect if you like the operations side of retail—scheduling, inventory, budgets, and keeping the store running smoothly. You’ll be part of the leadership team, help manage labor hours and projects, and still stay close to the guest experience, with strong pay and full benefits during the contract.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.77 – $28.80/hr

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a high-energy sports bar setting. Comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, and bonus programs (where eligible).

Employer: Timberland (VF Corporation)

Location: Potomac Mills Mall, Woodbridge, VA

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $15.18 – $22.77/hr

Great seasonal gig if you like outdoor style and busy mall energy. You’ll help customers on the floor, run the register, support visual merchandising, and keep the store guest-ready, with potential to transition to regular employment.

Employer: Self Storage Plus

Location: Woodbridge, VA (Hybrid call-center style)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19/hr + monthly commission

If you like phone-based sales, this role is all about handling inbound and outbound calls to book storage rentals and hit sales goals. You get commission, bonus eligibility, PTO, holidays, and a hybrid, flexible schedule with a strong focus on work/life balance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.