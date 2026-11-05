undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Woodbridge, VA Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Woodbridge is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from busy malls to call-based sales. Good mix of part-time flexibility and solid hourly pay.
Guest Experience Lead | Full Time – Weekend Availability | Stonebridge Potomac TC
- Employer: lululemon
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (Stonebridge Potomac Town Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.61/hr base + $2.00/hr target bonus (total target $26.00 – $29.61/hr)
Lead the floor at a busy athleisure store, coach teammates, and make sure every guest has a great in-store experience. This is a leadership role with weekend/holiday shifts, strong hourly pay, and access to health benefits, PTO, retirement match, employee discount, and wellness perks.
Assistant Manager, Operations | Contract Oct 2026 – Feb 2027 | Stonebridge, VA
- Employer: lululemon
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (Stonebridge)
- Type: Full-time, fixed-term contract (Oct 2026 – Feb 2027)
- Pay: $29.50 – $40.00/hr base + 25% target bonus (total target $36.88 – $50.00/hr)
Perfect if you like the operations side of retail—scheduling, inventory, budgets, and keeping the store running smoothly. You’ll be part of the leadership team, help manage labor hours and projects, and still stay close to the guest experience, with strong pay and full benefits during the contract.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.77 – $28.80/hr
Front-of-house role where you greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a high-energy sports bar setting. Comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, and bonus programs (where eligible).
Timberland: Seasonal Sales Associate – Potomac Mills Mall
- Employer: Timberland (VF Corporation)
- Location: Potomac Mills Mall, Woodbridge, VA
- Type: Part-time / Seasonal
- Pay: $15.18 – $22.77/hr
Great seasonal gig if you like outdoor style and busy mall energy. You’ll help customers on the floor, run the register, support visual merchandising, and keep the store guest-ready, with potential to transition to regular employment.
Sales and Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Self Storage Plus
- Location: Woodbridge, VA (Hybrid call-center style)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19/hr + monthly commission
If you like phone-based sales, this role is all about handling inbound and outbound calls to book storage rentals and hit sales goals. You get commission, bonus eligibility, PTO, holidays, and a hybrid, flexible schedule with a strong focus on work/life balance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.