🤝 Woodbridge, VA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Woodbridge has some solid options right now if you love helping people, from one-on-one support to fast-paced crisis work.

Here are several community and social services roles hiring in Woodbridge, VA and nearby.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an LMSW Case Manager in a healthcare setting, doing psychosocial assessments, care plans, and patient advocacy. Good fit if you want to coordinate services, support families, and improve health outcomes with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc.

Location: Woodbridge, VA 22191

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)

Schedule: Sat 2:00 PM–10:00 PM & Sun 6:00 AM–2:00 PM

Pay: $18.70/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a group home—help with daily living, independence skills, and community outings. Comes with insurance benefits, PTO, paid holidays (including your birthday), retirement plan, and paid training.

Employer: Elevating Minds ABA

Elevating Minds ABA Location: Woodbridge, VA 22192

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Afternoon hours (TBA)

Afternoon hours (TBA) Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

Provide direct ABA support to children with behavioral challenges under a BCBA’s supervision. Great if you have at least 1 year working with kids, speak Spanish, and want in-person, data-driven work with families.

Employer: Easterseals PORT Health

Location: Northern Virginia (serving Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties )

Northern Virginia (serving ) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts (9 AM–9 PM) + one 4-hour shift weekly; shared 24/7 on-call rotation

Three 12-hour shifts (9 AM–9 PM) + one 4-hour shift weekly; shared 24/7 on-call rotation Pay: $60,000–$65,000/year for license-eligible clinicians

for license-eligible clinicians Bonus: $10,000 sign-on/retention bonus for full-time, license-eligible new hires

Respond to mental health crises in homes, schools, and the community, doing assessments, stabilization, and safety planning. Ideal for a master’s-level, license-eligible clinician (LPC, LCSW, or LMFT) who wants impactful field work, a 3½-day workweek, and strong benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—roles in this field tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.