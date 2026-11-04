🚌 Woodbridge, VA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Woodbridge has some solid transportation and auto roles right now, from hands-on tech work to part-time driving with kids. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots.

Employer: Automotive Technology Experts (ATE)

Automotive Technology Experts (ATE) Location: Woodbridge, VA (mobile, field-based)

(mobile, field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll drive a company vehicle to local shops, doing diagnostics, programming, and ADAS calibrations to keep repairs safe and OEM-correct. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, referral bonus, and 5 paid holidays, plus lots of training and growth if you like staying on top of new car tech.

Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB)

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay plus weekly bonuses (intro bonus up to $800 total)

Competitive base pay (intro bonus up to total) Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and paid training make this a good starter job if you want into the auto world. You’ll install tires, do rotations, balancing, and flat repairs, with bonus pay tied to every service, plus health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Everbrook Academy

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like kids and want short, steady driving shifts. You’ll safely transport children and staff for school and field trips, help keep the vehicle in good shape, and may assist in classrooms when needed. Requires age 21+, valid license, clean driving record, and some experience with children.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact pay can vary by location and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.