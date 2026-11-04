🏥 Woodbridge VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $136K+

Woodbridge’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both bedside and behavioral health pros. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Thriveworks

Thriveworks Location: Woodbridge, VA (hybrid in-person + telemedicine)

(hybrid in-person + telemedicine) Salary: $65,000–$94,000/year (about 15–20 clinical hours/week , W2 fee-for-service)

(about , W2 fee-for-service) Type: Part-time

Highlights: Work with teens and adults on depression, anxiety, ADHD and more, with no required on-call and schedule flexibility. Thriveworks provides remote medical assistants, paid credentialing, malpractice coverage, and annual pay increases, plus strong clinical support and no pressure to over-prescribe stimulants.

Employer: Sentara Health (Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center / Sentara Lake Ridge)

(Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center / Sentara Lake Ridge) Location: Woodbridge, VA

Salary: $20.07–$29.88/hour (base pay range for full-time; part-time role)

(base pay range for full-time; part-time role) Type: Part-time, Day shift

Highlights: Great entry or next step into emergency medicine, doing lab draws, EKGs, and direct patient care alongside nurses and doctors. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, student debt pay down) and a team-focused ED environment.

Employer: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Salary: $89,544–$136,468.80/year (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM), no weekends or on-call

Highlights: On-site in the ED, you’ll focus on care coordination, safe transitions, and utilization management for high‑risk patients. Role comes with comprehensive benefits, tuition assistance, and the chance to shape patient flow and outcomes across the hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Woodbridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.