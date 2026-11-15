Woodbridge Township and nearby Iselin are hot right now for tech pros, especially in finance and healthcare. Lots of hybrid roles, strong salaries, and a mix of hands-on engineering and leadership.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (hybrid, global firm)

(hybrid, global firm) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $194,500 base (Iselin falls in “all other offices” range)

base (Iselin falls in “all other offices” range) Lead FP&A data and analytics using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, and AI. Great fit if you like building enterprise data platforms and partnering with finance leaders.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (open location, client-facing)

(open location, client-facing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $213,400 base (range varies by metro)

base (range varies by metro) Senior role leading ServiceNow ESM/GBS projects, including HR, customer service, and field service, with a big focus on ServiceNow AI capabilities and team leadership.

Employer: Bessemer Trust

Location: Woodbridge, NJ (major tech hub for the firm)

(major tech hub for the firm) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base

base Hands-on lead role owning architecture and delivery for Wealth Planning apps, integrations, and GenAI-enabled tools. Ideal for a senior engineer who loves mentoring and modern web stacks (e.g., React, REST APIs, SQL).

Employer: Bessemer Trust

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Part-time / Summer Internship

Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Hands-on infrastructure internship (VMware, Windows/Linux, Terraform, Ansible). Great for students or recent grads who like automation, scripting, and home-lab tinkering .

internship (VMware, Windows/Linux, Terraform, Ansible). Great for students or recent grads who like . Deadline: October 6 for applications.

Employer: Bessemer Trust

Location: Woodbridge, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office)

(hybrid: 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 base

base Senior, hands-on endpoint architecture role across desktops, laptops, VDI, and Intune/Tanium. Perfect if you’re deep in Windows 11 Enterprise, Entra ID, endpoint security, and DEX analytics.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 national range

national range Finance-led Oracle Cloud ERP PPM process owner role. You’ll define target processes, write requirements, lead UAT, and partner closely with IT on project accounting, billing, and reporting.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Iselin, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $183,664 annually

Lead the network engineering team for a major health system, covering LAN/WAN/WLAN design, architecture, and support. Strong fit if you have multi-discipline network leadership and like building high-reliability environments.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good IT roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.