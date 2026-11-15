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Woodbridge Township
💻 Woodbridge Township NJ IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Woodbridge Township and nearby Iselin are hot right now for tech pros, especially in finance and healthcare. Lots of hybrid roles, strong salaries, and a mix of hands-on engineering and leadership.
Financial Planning & Analytics Data & Analytics – Assistant Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Iselin, NJ (hybrid, global firm)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,000 – $194,500 base (Iselin falls in “all other offices” range)
- Lead FP&A data and analytics using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, and AI. Great fit if you like building enterprise data platforms and partnering with finance leaders.
ServiceNow Enterprise Service Management (ESM) – Senior Consultant
- Employer: EY
- Location: Iselin, NJ (open location, client-facing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,500 – $213,400 base (range varies by metro)
- Senior role leading ServiceNow ESM/GBS projects, including HR, customer service, and field service, with a big focus on ServiceNow AI capabilities and team leadership.
Software Engineering Lead, Wealth Planning
- Employer: Bessemer Trust
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ (major tech hub for the firm)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base
- Hands-on lead role owning architecture and delivery for Wealth Planning apps, integrations, and GenAI-enabled tools. Ideal for a senior engineer who loves mentoring and modern web stacks (e.g., React, REST APIs, SQL).
Infrastructure Engineering Intern (Platform Engineering)
- Employer: Bessemer Trust
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ
- Type: Part-time / Summer Internship
- Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour
- Hands-on infrastructure internship (VMware, Windows/Linux, Terraform, Ansible). Great for students or recent grads who like automation, scripting, and home-lab tinkering.
- Deadline: October 6 for applications.
Enterprise Desktop Architect
- Employer: Bessemer Trust
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 base
- Senior, hands-on endpoint architecture role across desktops, laptops, VDI, and Intune/Tanium. Perfect if you’re deep in Windows 11 Enterprise, Entra ID, endpoint security, and DEX analytics.
Financial Systems Senior Business Process Lead – Oracle PPM
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 national range
- Finance-led Oracle Cloud ERP PPM process owner role. You’ll define target processes, write requirements, lead UAT, and partner closely with IT on project accounting, billing, and reporting.
Manager, Network Engineering
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Iselin, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Minimum $183,664 annually
- Lead the network engineering team for a major health system, covering LAN/WAN/WLAN design, architecture, and support. Strong fit if you have multi-discipline network leadership and like building high-reliability environments.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good IT roles in this area tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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