Woodbridge Township and nearby spots like Iselin and Avenel are busy with growth in finance, HR, and tech-enabled services. If you’re in sales or marketing and like building relationships and strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ExtensisHR

ExtensisHR Location: Iselin, NJ (hybrid/remote possible)

(hybrid/remote possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$170,000

Own go‑to‑market strategy for key growth states and two high-priority offerings (PEO Premier and SchoolCloud) at a fast-growing HR services company. This is a senior B2B demand/program marketing role with budget ownership, multi-market campaigns, and heavy collaboration across sales, broker relations, and product marketing.

Employer: WealthBridge Financial Group

Location: Woodbridge, NJ (serving Queens & Brooklyn markets)

(serving Queens & Brooklyn markets) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non-captive adviser role where you sell life insurance and annuities with flexibility to build your own book of business. You’ll use your NY Life & Health license and at least 2+ years of life insurance sales to create custom plans, with strong support, training, and modern tools to grow your practice.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Genpact

Location: Avenel, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 base

Lead strategic relationships with Life Sciences clients, shaping go‑to‑market plans and data-driven sales strategies for AI-powered solutions. This role blends enterprise sales, relationship management, and commercial strategy, with a focus on revenue growth and client satisfaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send in an application while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.