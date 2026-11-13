Woodbridge Township is buzzing with senior-level accounting and tax roles, especially around Iselin. If you’ve got a few years of experience, this is a good moment to level up your career.

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Iselin, NJ (Outsourced Accounting Team)

(Outsourced Accounting Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: For MN/IL, $73,000–$127,000 (other locations vary)

For MN/IL, (other locations vary) Work as a Senior Accountant supporting non-profit and other clients with monthly closes, complex reconciliations, financial statements, and some tax and payroll work. Great fit if you have 3+ years of accounting experience, like cloud tools (QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, etc.), and want a mix of independent work and client interaction.

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Iselin, NJ (National Tax Office; preferred location New York)

(National Tax Office; preferred location New York) Type: Full-time

Salary: For MN/IL, $100,000–$150,000 (other locations vary)

For MN/IL, (other locations vary) Focus on federal income tax research and M&A tax structuring, drafting memos and firm-wide alerts, and helping with tax trainings and due diligence. Ideal if you have 3+ years of federal tax consulting and a J.D. (Tax LL.M. a plus) and enjoy deep technical research.

Employer: IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ Location: Iselin, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 , depending on experience and location

, depending on experience and location Lead tax compliance, planning, and consulting for private equity and other alternative asset funds. You’ll manage client relationships, oversee tax engagements, mentor staff, and help grow the tax practice. Best for someone with 6+ years of federal tax experience, a Bachelor’s in Accounting and CPA, and strong fund/alternative asset knowledge.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Baker Tilly US Location: Iselin, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,700–$125,000 (good-faith range)

(good-faith range) Serve as an Audit Senior Associate for middle-market clients, planning and executing audits, assessing controls, and guiding junior staff. Great if you have a 4-year degree, are CPA-eligible, and bring ~3+ years of audit experience, and want clear growth paths plus some flexibility in how and where you work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each firm has multiple openings and often related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.