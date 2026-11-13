Woodbridge’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, free food, and room to grow, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$31 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and own the store’s results while delivering great guest experiences. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth toward General Manager.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$27 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Support daily store operations, help hire and coach team members, and keep service smooth and friendly. You’ll get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, full-time benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path into higher management.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Work behind the scenes prepping ingredients, keeping the kitchen organized, and supporting the line so food goes out fast and fresh. Offers health benefits (even for part-time), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and real chances to move up.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good restaurant roles in Woodbridge don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.