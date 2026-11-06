🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodbridge

Looking for a loyal new friend in Woodbridge, AL? These adoptable dogs are already vetted, loved in foster homes, and now just need a family to call their own.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Health: Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped

Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped Personality: Very sweet, friendly, and playful (typical happy puppy!)

Very sweet, friendly, and playful (typical happy puppy!) Good with: Other dogs, cats, and people

Other dogs, cats, and people Housetrained: Not sure yet (still a young pup)

Not sure yet (still a young pup) Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters

Chimichanga started life rough, but thanks to a kind foster she’s healthy, social, and ready to grow up in a real home. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, she could be your girl.

👉 Meet Chimichanga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Health: Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, neutered, and microchipped

Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, neutered, and microchipped Personality: Very sweet, friendly, and playful

Very sweet, friendly, and playful Good with: Other dogs, cats, and people

Other dogs, cats, and people Housetrained: Not sure yet (still learning)

Not sure yet (still learning) Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters

Chalupa is a happy, bouncy pup who’s had a loving foster start and is now ready for his forever family. He’d do great in a home that enjoys playtime and training.

👉 Meet Chalupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 11 months (young)

11 months (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Health: Fully vaccinated, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped

Fully vaccinated, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped Personality: A little shy at first, warms up quickly (especially with treats), very sweet

A little shy at first, warms up quickly (especially with treats), very sweet Good with: Other dogs; fine with cats

Other dogs; fine with cats Housetrained: Yes – staying indoors and potty trained in her foster home

Yes – staying indoors and in her foster home Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters

Maddie Rue is a gentle, sweet girl who just needs a bit of time to trust you—and then she’s all love. She’s already house-trained, making her a great choice if you want a young dog past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Maddie Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in Maddie Rue, you can also apply directly here:

Adoption application: https://form.jotform.com/theprettypittiecommittee/Adopt

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Personality: Very smart, big personality, loyal, active; true to his working-breed roots

Very smart, big personality, loyal, active; true to his working-breed roots Good with: Other dogs

Riff is a clever, energetic cattle dog who needs a family that loves to keep both his body and brain busy. If you enjoy training, hiking, or dog sports, Riff could be an amazing match.

👉 Meet Riff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Woodbridge, AL and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out through their Adoptapet links and submit an application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.