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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodbridge
Looking for a loyal new friend in Woodbridge, AL? These adoptable dogs are already vetted, loved in foster homes, and now just need a family to call their own.
Chimichanga
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee
- Health: Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped
- Personality: Very sweet, friendly, and playful (typical happy puppy!)
- Good with: Other dogs, cats, and people
- Housetrained: Not sure yet (still a young pup)
- Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters
Chimichanga started life rough, but thanks to a kind foster she’s healthy, social, and ready to grow up in a real home. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, she could be your girl.
👉 Meet Chimichanga and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chalupa
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee
- Health: Current on all vaccines, on flea and heartworm prevention, neutered, and microchipped
- Personality: Very sweet, friendly, and playful
- Good with: Other dogs, cats, and people
- Housetrained: Not sure yet (still learning)
- Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters
Chalupa is a happy, bouncy pup who’s had a loving foster start and is now ready for his forever family. He’d do great in a home that enjoys playtime and training.
👉 Meet Chalupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maddie Rue
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 11 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee
- Health: Fully vaccinated, on flea and heartworm prevention, spayed, and microchipped
- Personality: A little shy at first, warms up quickly (especially with treats), very sweet
- Good with: Other dogs; fine with cats
- Housetrained: Yes – staying indoors and potty trained in her foster home
- Location: Fostered in Hattiesburg, but can travel to adopters
Maddie Rue is a gentle, sweet girl who just needs a bit of time to trust you—and then she’s all love. She’s already house-trained, making her a great choice if you want a young dog past the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Maddie Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in Maddie Rue, you can also apply directly here:
Adoption application: https://form.jotform.com/theprettypittiecommittee/Adopt
Riff
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: The Pretty Pittie Committee
- Personality: Very smart, big personality, loyal, active; true to his working-breed roots
- Good with: Other dogs
Riff is a clever, energetic cattle dog who needs a family that loves to keep both his body and brain busy. If you enjoy training, hiking, or dog sports, Riff could be an amazing match.
👉 Meet Riff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Woodbridge, AL and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out through their Adoptapet links and submit an application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.