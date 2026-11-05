🍽️ Woodbridge Township NJ Food Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Woodbridge Township’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly faces, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Iselin, NJ (Woodbridge area)

(Woodbridge area) Pay: $20+ per hour

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

You’re the first smile guests see—greeting people, managing the wait list, answering phones, and keeping the entrance calm and organized. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying upbeat, and handling a busy front door.

Employer: goodfellows Italian specialties

Location: Fords, NJ

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead the kitchen at a local Italian spot—create seasonal menus, plate beautiful dishes, and guide the team. Comes with employee discounts, free food & snacks, free uniforms, paid time off, flexible scheduling, and room to grow.

Employer: Violette's Woodbridge LLC

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Hours: 20–40 hours per week

Type: In-person (other)

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and keeping work areas clean and safe. Great entry role if you want steady work in a restaurant and don’t mind staying on your feet.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to hire fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.