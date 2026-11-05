🚌 Woodbridge Township, NJ Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodbridge Township and nearby Avenel have some solid transportation jobs right now, from package delivery to higher‑paying CDL routes.

Below are several options with different schedules and experience levels so you can find what fits your life.

Employer: Zoo Kiss Logistics LLC (Amazon delivery partner)

Zoo Kiss Logistics LLC (Amazon delivery partner) Location: Avenel / Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour, paid biweekly

Help drivers deliver Amazon packages, stay active all day, and start/end at the same station in Avenel. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement; no driving experience needed, just be 18+ and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Not listed (local carrier)

Not listed (local carrier) Location: Avenel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,300–$1,500 per week (up to ~$80K/year), $0.61–$0.75 CPM

Local night shift container work with daily home time and set schedules (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat). Open to entry-level Class A CDL drivers, with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid orientation, and rider program.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: Average $95,500/year, $0.64–$0.71 CPM, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Regional Class A role with weekly home time hauling for a single dedicated customer. Offers PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, safety bonuses, detention and holiday pay, and paid training; needs Class A CDL and at least 3 months’ experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles in this area tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.