📣 Woodbridge Township NJ Sales Roles with Multiple Openings

Woodbridge Township and nearby Iselin have some solid sales and account roles right now, from hotel sales support to senior-level leadership.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Haddon Point Apartments (supporting Hampton Inn Woodbridge )

Haddon Point Apartments (supporting ) Location: Woodbridge, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

You’ll support the hotel sales team with client research, contracts, event paperwork, and office admin. Good fit if you have some hotel experience and like a mix of desk work, client contact, and helping with on-site events. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Definitive Healthcare

Location: Iselin, NJ (serving large BioPharma accounts)

(serving large BioPharma accounts) Type: Full-time

Base Salary Range: $112,000 – $168,000/year

High-level role owning retention and growth for major BioPharma clients using healthcare data and insights. Ideal if you have 10+ years with strategic/enterprise accounts, are strong at complex renewals, expansions, and C‑suite relationships, and can travel about 40%. Comes with bonus/commission eligibility, medical, dental, vision, flexible PTO, and 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Konica Minolta Business Solutions

Location: Iselin, NJ (North American division)

(North American division) Type: Full-time

Lead the Production Print sales team, coach regional managers, and drive strategy for high-end print solutions. Best for someone with 10+ years related experience, strong leadership and coaching skills, and comfort working across sales, marketing, and operations. Pay is based on experience and performance, with a structured range and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.