⚖️ Woodbridge Township NJ Legal & Compliance Roles – Multiple Openings

Woodbridge Township and Iselin both have strong legal and insurance markets right now, with several solid options for experienced litigators, paralegals, and claims pros.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an NLJ 500 litigation firm )

We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an ) Location: Iselin, NJ (Remote)

Salary: $175,000 base

Type: Full-time Attorney – Insurance Defense

Handle premises, transportation, construction, and general liability defense for businesses and insurers, with no billable-hour target and a profit-sharing partnership track based on loyalty and ability. Ideal if you’re a New Jersey–barred litigator (3–7+ years) who wants serious files, mentorship, and less grind than the usual national defense model.

Employer: TrueSeek (multidisciplinary defense firm)

(multidisciplinary defense firm) Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with benefits )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full-time Senior Defense Paralegal

Join a growing defense litigation team handling commercial motor vehicle, UM/UIM, premises, construction accident, and product liability matters. You’ll do subpoena and medical review, motion drafting, trial/deposition support, and get real courtroom exposure, mentorship, flexible work options, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Plymouth Rock Assurance

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Salary: $81,000–$105,000/year

Type: Full-time Senior Casualty Claims

Manage complex bodily injury and physical damage claims (1st and 3rd party) in a personal and commercial lines setting, including investigations, negotiations, litigation support, and subrogation. Role comes with 4 weeks PTO + 9 holidays, Day 1 health coverage, 401(k) contribution, onsite gym, professional development resources, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—good legal and claims roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.