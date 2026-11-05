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⚖️ Woodbridge Township NJ Legal & Compliance Roles – Multiple Openings
Woodbridge Township and Iselin both have strong legal and insurance markets right now, with several solid options for experienced litigators, paralegals, and claims pros.
Attorney - Litigation - New Jersey - $175k
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an NLJ 500 litigation firm)
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Remote)
- Salary: $175,000 base
- Type: Full-time Attorney – Insurance Defense
Handle premises, transportation, construction, and general liability defense for businesses and insurers, with no billable-hour target and a profit-sharing partnership track based on loyalty and ability. Ideal if you’re a New Jersey–barred litigator (3–7+ years) who wants serious files, mentorship, and less grind than the usual national defense model.
Senior Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: TrueSeek (multidisciplinary defense firm)
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with benefits)
- Type: Full-time Senior Defense Paralegal
Join a growing defense litigation team handling commercial motor vehicle, UM/UIM, premises, construction accident, and product liability matters. You’ll do subpoena and medical review, motion drafting, trial/deposition support, and get real courtroom exposure, mentorship, flexible work options, and a clear growth path.
Senior Claims Representative, Casualty
- Employer: Plymouth Rock Assurance
- Location: Woodbridge, NJ
- Salary: $81,000–$105,000/year
- Type: Full-time Senior Casualty Claims
Manage complex bodily injury and physical damage claims (1st and 3rd party) in a personal and commercial lines setting, including investigations, negotiations, litigation support, and subrogation. Role comes with 4 weeks PTO + 9 holidays, Day 1 health coverage, 401(k) contribution, onsite gym, professional development resources, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—good legal and claims roles in this area tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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