🔧 Woodbridge Township NJ Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodbridge Township and nearby Avenel have some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like keeping buildings and systems running smoothly.

Employer: Moran Mechanical Services

Location: Avenel, NJ (serving Central NJ)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35/hr for first 90 days, then $40/hr+ after review

Owner-operated HVACR company where you run residential and commercial service calls on your own and work directly with the owner, not a big corporate office. You’ll diagnose and repair boilers, AC, and refrigeration, use your EPA 608 Universal skills daily, and have clear monthly and quarterly performance reviews tied to pay.

To apply: Email your resume and HVACR certs (including EPA 608) to moranmechanicalservices@gmail.com.

Employer: FINRA

Location: Woodbridge, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay (NY/NJ range): $34.75–$64.27 per hour (actual pay depends on experience and other factors)

Frontline role keeping FINRA’s office running: managing workspace reservations, conference rooms, vendors, and facility service requests. Good fit if you like organizing spaces, solving problems for coworkers, and using tools like Microsoft Office and facilities software, with strong benefits and paid time off.

To apply: Submit an application through the FINRA careers site (if the job board button doesn’t work, go to www.finra.org/careers and search the title.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.