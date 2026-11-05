🐶 Sweet Shih Tzu Puppies Near Woodbridge Looking for Homes

These tiny Shih Tzu mix pups have had a rough start, but they’re safe in foster care now and ready to find loving families. They’re just 8 weeks old and can travel from Mississippi to approved adopters near Woodbridge, AL.

All puppies are from the same “H litter” and are in the care of The Pretty Pittie Committee. Their mom is a full-blooded Shih Tzu who was rescued while pregnant and has since had surgery and is recovering well.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Location: In foster care in Hattiesburg, MS , can travel

In foster care in , can travel Shelter/Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Haze is one of the adorable H litter pups, raised in foster care since birth and now ready to find a forever home. His mom is a purebred Shih Tzu; dad is unknown, so he’s a Shih Tzu mix.

👉 Meet Haze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Location: In foster care in Hattiesburg, MS , can travel

In foster care in , can travel Shelter/Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Heart is another sweet member of the H litter, also raised in foster care and ready for a family of his own. Like his siblings, he’s half Shih Tzu and has been cared for since birth.

👉 Meet Heart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Location: In foster care in Hattiesburg, MS , can travel

In foster care in , can travel Shelter/Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Hemi is a baby girl from the H litter, growing up in a foster home and now ready to meet her forever family. She shares the same rescue story and Shih Tzu mom as her siblings.

👉 Meet Hemi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

White with Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Location: In foster care in Hattiesburg, MS , can travel

In foster care in , can travel Shelter/Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Hank is listed as a Shih Tzu / Pit Bull Terrier mix and is part of the same H litter. He’s been safe in foster care since birth and is now ready to head to a permanent home.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Location: In foster care in Hattiesburg, MS , can travel

In foster care in , can travel Shelter/Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

Haley is a tiny girl from the H litter, also raised in foster care and now ready to find a loving home. Like her siblings, she’s half Shih Tzu, with dad’s breed unknown.

👉 Meet Haley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to Adopt

All of these puppies are with The Pretty Pittie Committee and can travel from Hattiesburg, MS to approved adopters. To get started, fill out their online application:

Adoption application: https://form.jotform.com/theprettypittiecommittee/Adopt

Rescue: The Pretty Pittie Committee

(Please check the Adoptapet listings for the most current contact details.)

If you’re near Woodbridge, AL and ready for puppy energy, consider opening your home to one of these H litter pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.