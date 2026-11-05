💻 Woodbridge Township IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Woodbridge Township’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around Iselin/Metropark. If you’re in software, AI, or architecture, there are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (Metropark office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range (Iselin falls under “all other US offices”): $112,300 – $185,400

Work as a Senior Solution Architect on the Archer GRC platform, leading implementations for risk, compliance, TPRM, BCM, ESG and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years of Archer IRM/GRC experience, strong Agile consulting skills, and want client-facing work with a global firm.

Employer: Nuveen, a TIAA company

Location: Iselin, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $80,600 – $92,800 per year

Build Java microservices and JavaScript front ends in a distributed environment, working across the full SDLC. Ideal if you have 2+ years with Java, Spring/Spring Boot, JavaScript, and AWS and want a stable role at a major investment firm.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range (Iselin falls under “all other US offices”): $144,000 – $329,100

Lead the AI platform infrastructure that powers EY’s AI‑native stack, from GPU/bare metal through Kubernetes, multi‑tenant clusters, and AI inference (Ray Serve, vLLM, NIM, Triton). Best for someone with 10+ years in enterprise infra/Kubernetes, 3+ years leading engineers, and deep hands‑on GPU and cloud‑native experience.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (Anywhere in US, client travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range (all US locations): $142,600 – $261,500

Manage Guidewire and other P&C insurance platform implementations across policy, billing, and claims. Great if you have 5+ years at a P&C carrier or consulting firm, hands‑on with Guidewire or similar platforms, and want to lead full lifecycle delivery.

Employer: New York Technology Partners

Location: Iselin, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days onsite/week)

Type: Contract

Design and deliver GenAI and multi‑agent solutions using tools like Azure AI Foundry, MCP, Copilot, and Agent365. Perfect for someone who has already shipped production LLM/agent systems, knows RAG/GraphRAG, LLMOps, and AI gateways, and wants a hands‑on architecture role.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Iselin, NJ (Metro Park, 194 Wood Avenue South)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $159,000 – $305,000 per year

Senior Java role in Prime Brokerage and Equity Finance & Futures tech, building high‑throughput (millions/day) microservices for trade processing and clearing. You’ll need 5+ years core Java, capital markets experience, Kubernetes/OpenShift skills, and interest in using GenAI tools for development.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Iselin, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Iselin pay range: $143,000 – $224,000 per year

Hands‑on enterprise solutions architect role across Finance and Risk programs like sub‑ledger modernization, regulatory reporting, and AI‑enabled finance platforms. Good match if you have 5+ years architecture + 5+ years development, strong finance domain knowledge, and can drive complex data and AI initiatives end‑to‑end.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good roles in Iselin’s tech corridor tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.