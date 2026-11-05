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Woodbridge Township
💻 Woodbridge Township IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Woodbridge Township’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around Iselin/Metropark. If you’re in software, AI, or architecture, there are several strong roles worth a look.
FSO – Risk Consulting – Non‑Financial Risk – Senior (Archer)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Metropark office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Iselin falls under “all other US offices”): $112,300 – $185,400
- Work as a Senior Solution Architect on the Archer GRC platform, leading implementations for risk, compliance, TPRM, BCM, ESG and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years of Archer IRM/GRC experience, strong Agile consulting skills, and want client-facing work with a global firm.
Java Full Stack Developer
- Employer: Nuveen, a TIAA company
- Location: Iselin, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $80,600 – $92,800 per year
- Build Java microservices and JavaScript front ends in a distributed environment, working across the full SDLC. Ideal if you have 2+ years with Java, Spring/Spring Boot, JavaScript, and AWS and want a stable role at a major investment firm.
AI Platform Engineering Lead (Senior Manager)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Iselin, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (Iselin falls under “all other US offices”): $144,000 – $329,100
- Lead the AI platform infrastructure that powers EY’s AI‑native stack, from GPU/bare metal through Kubernetes, multi‑tenant clusters, and AI inference (Ray Serve, vLLM, NIM, Triton). Best for someone with 10+ years in enterprise infra/Kubernetes, 3+ years leading engineers, and deep hands‑on GPU and cloud‑native experience.
FSO – Tech Consulting – Guidewire Technical Consultant – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Anywhere in US, client travel as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (all US locations): $142,600 – $261,500
- Manage Guidewire and other P&C insurance platform implementations across policy, billing, and claims. Great if you have 5+ years at a P&C carrier or consulting firm, hands‑on with Guidewire or similar platforms, and want to lead full lifecycle delivery.
Generative AI Architect
- Employer: New York Technology Partners
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days onsite/week)
- Type: Contract
- Design and deliver GenAI and multi‑agent solutions using tools like Azure AI Foundry, MCP, Copilot, and Agent365. Perfect for someone who has already shipped production LLM/agent systems, knows RAG/GraphRAG, LLMOps, and AI gateways, and wants a hands‑on architecture role.
Lead Java Software Engineer – Capital Markets
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Metro Park, 194 Wood Avenue South)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $159,000 – $305,000 per year
- Senior Java role in Prime Brokerage and Equity Finance & Futures tech, building high‑throughput (millions/day) microservices for trade processing and clearing. You’ll need 5+ years core Java, capital markets experience, Kubernetes/OpenShift skills, and interest in using GenAI tools for development.
Lead Solutions Architect – Finance & Risk
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Iselin pay range: $143,000 – $224,000 per year
- Hands‑on enterprise solutions architect role across Finance and Risk programs like sub‑ledger modernization, regulatory reporting, and AI‑enabled finance platforms. Good match if you have 5+ years architecture + 5+ years development, strong finance domain knowledge, and can drive complex data and AI initiatives end‑to‑end.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good roles in Iselin’s tech corridor tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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