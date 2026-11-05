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🏥 Woodbridge Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady around Woodbridge Township, with options from hands-on ABA work with kids to steady RN roles with strong benefits.
Below are several local healthcare openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Behavior Technician RBT (ABA)
- Employer: Strides ABA
- Location: Iselin, NJ (Woodbridge Township area) – in-home services
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Weekdays 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Weekends 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Work 1:1 with children with autism and other developmental disabilities in their homes. Great fit if you want steady after-school and weekend hours and like the idea of growing your skills in ABA with a supportive team.
Behavior Therapist / RBT / ABA Therapist
- Employer: A Smiley Face NJ
- Location: Avenel, NJ (in-person, clinic and in-home across several NJ counties)
- Type: Part-time, Contract, Internship
- Pay: $25.00 – $36.00 per hour
- Schedule: At least 12 hours/week, afternoons and weekends
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Help kids with autism build communication and social skills, 1:1 and in small groups. No ABA experience needed—training, RBT course, and shadowing are provided, making this a strong entry point into the field.
Nurse (Dialysis RN)
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: 541 Main St, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $42.00 per hour (wage range listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and PTO cash-out, parental leave, career development
Provide outpatient dialysis care while building long-term relationships with patients in a team-based setting. Ideal for RNs with experience in acute care (ICU, ER, Med/Surg) who want stable hours, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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