🏥 Woodbridge Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady around Woodbridge Township, with options from hands-on ABA work with kids to steady RN roles with strong benefits.

Below are several local healthcare openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Strides ABA

Strides ABA Location: Iselin, NJ (Woodbridge Township area) – in-home services

– in-home services Type: Part-time

Schedule: Weekdays 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM , Weekends 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Weekdays , Weekends Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Work 1:1 with children with autism and other developmental disabilities in their homes. Great fit if you want steady after-school and weekend hours and like the idea of growing your skills in ABA with a supportive team.

Employer: A Smiley Face NJ

A Smiley Face NJ Location: Avenel, NJ (in-person, clinic and in-home across several NJ counties)

(in-person, clinic and in-home across several NJ counties) Type: Part-time, Contract, Internship

Pay: $25.00 – $36.00 per hour

Schedule: At least 12 hours/week , afternoons and weekends

At least , afternoons and weekends Benefits: Flexible schedule

Help kids with autism build communication and social skills, 1:1 and in small groups. No ABA experience needed—training, RBT course, and shadowing are provided, making this a strong entry point into the field.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 541 Main St, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $42.00 per hour (wage range listed)

(wage range listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and PTO cash-out, parental leave, career development

Provide outpatient dialysis care while building long-term relationships with patients in a team-based setting. Ideal for RNs with experience in acute care (ICU, ER, Med/Surg) who want stable hours, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.