💻 Woodbridge Township NJ IT Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Openings

Woodbridge Township is quietly becoming a sweet spot for high-end tech and IT leadership roles, especially around Iselin. If you’re senior-level and ready for your next big move, these are worth a serious look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, by market): $142,600 – $297,200 base depending on location

Lead large, complex platform transformations for life, annuity, and group benefits insurers. This is a client-facing consulting Manager role where you guide multi-vendor programs, modern PAS platforms (FAST, FINEOS, ALIP, etc.), and AI-enabled solutions, with up to 50% travel.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Iselin, NJ (plus other major US cities)

(plus other major US cities) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, by market): $113,800 – $295,400 base depending on location

Run a scalable cyber threat intel service that supports breach response and forensic investigations. You’ll set strategy, build workflows, lead a team, and turn complex threat data into clear, actionable insights for executives during high‑stakes incidents.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Iselin, NJ

Type: Full-time, pre-sales

Salary range (NYC Metro): $266,100 – $394,300 (includes base + target incentive for sales plan roles)

(includes base + target incentive for sales plan roles) Application window expected to close: 11/13/2026

Pre-sales technical role supporting top global enterprise accounts. You’ll design architectures across Cisco’s portfolio (networking, data center, security, collaboration), run demos, answer RFPs, and act as a trusted advisor tying AI-era infrastructure to real business outcomes.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Iselin, NJ

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Minimum salary: $217,464 annually (NJ Pay Transparency estimate of minimum base)

Senior BRM-style role owning the tech roadmap for corporate/enterprise platforms (like Workday) in a large health system. You’ll partner with executives, lead application strategy and integrations, manage vendors, and drive value from ERP and ancillary apps using ITIL and Agile.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.