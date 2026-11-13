📅 Live music & record swap at 10selden – Nov. 14

Looking for a fun night out? On Saturday, November 14, 2026, head to 10selden, 10 Selden St, Woodbridge, CT 06525 for a Record Show & Swap with live music and more.

All ages are welcome

are welcome $10.00 admission

admission Doors open at 6:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

You can browse record vendors, swap records, and enjoy live music in one spot. Just show up with your $10 and, if you’d like, bring records to trade or sell.