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Woodbridge
📅 Live music & record swap at 10selden on Nov. 14
7 days ago
📅 Live music & record swap at 10selden – Nov. 14
Looking for a fun night out? On Saturday, November 14, 2026, head to 10selden, 10 Selden St, Woodbridge, CT 06525 for a Record Show & Swap with live music and more.
- All ages are welcome
- $10.00 admission
- Doors open at 6:30 PM
- Show starts at 7:00 PM
You can browse record vendors, swap records, and enjoy live music in one spot. Just show up with your $10 and, if you’d like, bring records to trade or sell.
More Info: Calendar • Live music @10selden & record swap
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