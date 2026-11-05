📅 Nov 7 Tenpenny Bounce New Orleans-style jazz concert

📅 Traditional New Orleans-Style Jazz Concert – Nov 7

Enjoy live jazz right in town with Tenpenny Bounce, a high-energy band that plays classic 1920s–1930s New Orleans, Chicago, and New York–style jazz.

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Where: First Church of Christ Woodbridge, 5 Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge, CT 06525

The group features brass, woodwinds, rhythm, and string instruments, recreating the feel of old dance halls, speakeasies, and riverboats. After the concert, you’re invited to stay for a reception in the Parish Hall.

Bring friends or family for an afternoon of music and community time.